Oando settles with Nigeria SEC over governance issues

Nigerian energy company Oando said yesterday it had entered into a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of that country, of all matters on the subject of litigation and other issues between them.

“Both parties believe a settlement is the most appropriate course of action and one that is in the best interest of the company, its employees, shareholders as well as the capital market. Specifically, the settlement reached by the parties seeks to prevent further market disruption and harm to Oando Plc’s shareholders,” the company said in a statement.