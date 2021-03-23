Old Mutual restores dividend despite annual loss

JOHANNESBURG - Old Mutual restored its annual dividend on Tuesday even after higher coronavirus-related provisions and reserves led the country's second-largest insurer to post a basic loss for the year.

Still, the payout of 35 cents per share was 53% lower than last year's. Old Mutual had paused the dividend in the first half, as the coronavirus crisis became the latest in a series of challenges for the company since it completed a costly break-up of its previous structure in 2018.

Its basic loss per share stood at 116.3 cents - around the middle of its forecast range - and compared with a basic earnings per share of 208.3 cents a year earlier.

"2020 has been one of the most challenging years our organisation has ever faced," Chief Executive Iain Williamson said. However, the insurer remains well-capitalised and liquid, he added.

Confidence in the insurer among some shareholders had already been wavering before the pandemic, mainly due to a prolonged legal battle with ex-CEO Peter Moyo over his abrupt dismissal.