Old Mutual’s Prabashini Moodley named among top 50 women CEOs in Africa

The Africa.com definitive list of women chief executives identified women leaders of publicly listed companies in 21 African countries – a list of more than 1 400 entities. These were whittled down to a list of 355 based on a minimum market capitalisation of $150 million (R2.2 billion).

OLD Mutual Corporate this week announced that its managing director, Prabashini Moodley, has been named by Africa.com as one of the top 50 women chief executive leading corporate Africa.

“We undertook a rigorous data-driven research project to identify the women who run the largest, most complex businesses on the African continent. The result of this undertaking is this most definitive list,” said Teresa Clarke, the chairperson of Africa.com.

Moodley runs one of the top three divisions of Old Mutual, the second-largest from a revenue measure. Old Mutual Corporate is a leading provider of trusted, industry-leading retirement fund solutions, investments, group risk benefits and consulting.

“It is an incredible honour to be recognised for my work in leading a team of the most resolute and passionate professionals. Over the past year, as a team and as individuals, we have had to harness the power of collaboration and co-operation to deliver amid the unprecedented challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Moodley. | Staff Reporter