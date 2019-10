Cash-strapped South Africans looking to get extra mileage out of their shopping experience can now sign up to Checkers new loyalty card launched this week, which offers savings of up to more than 1000 products every month. Image: Supplied.

JOHANNESBURG - Checkers today signed up the millionth customer to its new Xtra Savings programme, just a week following its launch on Monday 14 October.



Checkers says that the Xtra Savings card is helping consumers to make huge savings in tough economic times and discounts are clearly marked in store.