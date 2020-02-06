CAPE TOWN - OneLogix Groups revenue increased only marginally in the six months to November 30 as its profit trajectory over the past few years was finally been impacted by the protracted listless economic environment.
Th e logistics services provider however remained profitable despite a poor trading environment and cash flows from operations remained resilient, directors, said Group CEO, Ian Lourens.
The result for the six months to November 30, 2019 showed revenue up slightly, but interest bearing borrowings continued to be paid down, Trading profit fell 18 percent to R102.9 million. Dilute headline earnings per share was 24 percent lower at 17 cents.