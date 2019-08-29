File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN - OneLogix lifted headline earnings per share 11 percent to in the year to May 31 off a sturdy 19 percent increase in revenue, maintaining a five year profit growth trajectory.



Net asset value was up 8 percent, bringing the five year compound growth annual growth rate in NAV to 19 percent. Core headline earnings a share increased to 43.2 cents from 40.2 cents.





Describing the trading environment as “ever-increasingly hostile,” management said a stronger first half had been followed by a much tougher second half.





Most of the group businesses delivered bottom line growth, mostly organic in nature.





A second half 5 cent dividend per share brought the total for the year to 11 cents. Future dividend would continue to be evaluated in the context of trading, growth prospects and business demands facing the company.





Trading conditions for all group companies were expected to remain difficult for the foreseeable future, but the focus would remain on the extraction of maximum efficiencies to grow market share in the respective niche markets of the company businesses.





“The executive maintains full confidence in the experienced, stable business management teams with their proven entrepreneurial skills,” the statement said.





OneLogix would continue to be mindful of start-up and acquisitive opportunities. The strong financial position and B-BBEE accreditation would provide a springboard for growth.





In the past year trading profit fell 5 percent to R160 million. Net finance costs were 46 percent lower at R22.1m.





BUSINESS REPORT



