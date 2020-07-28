Online shopping surges due to Covid-19

By BR Correspondent DURBAN – Covid-19 lockdown regulations coupled with store closures have resulted in several consumers turning to online shopping for essential products and services. Average eCommerce spend recorded on FNB Merchant devices grew 30 percent year-on-year during the 1st half of 2020 compared to 2019. During the same period, the active eCommerce merchant base increased by 15 percent. These growth values exclude travel and accommodation related spend which is usually a significant contributor to overall eCommerce spend. Thokozani Dlamini, FNB Merchant Services Chief Executive said that the impact is not only on shopping behaviour, but the manner in which consumers opt to pay for goods and services. For example, when considering franchise food delivery services, very few consumers physically pay via cash or card, most of the payments are carried out digitally.

“For those consumers that still go into Brick & Mortar stores for groceries and other essentials, we have seen a significant growth in the use of contactless card payments,” added Dlamini.

Sector performance in eCommerce between January and June 2020 on FNB Merchant Services, compared to 2019.

Source: FNB

Demand has been largely driven by educational services on the back of home-schooling and distance-learning requirements. This was further supported by an increase in demand for computing equipment and home/office furnishing to facilitate the distance-learning drive and work-from-home initiatives that many individuals and companies adopted.

An increase in the need for gaming and related entertainment had to be satisfied as outdoor hobbies were restricted.

“From a rand value perspective, when compared to the average Q1 values (Jan to Mar), the lockdown period resulted in eCommerce spend decline of -21 percent in April 2020, while level 4 saw recovery to 10 percent compared to the average Q1 values. Level 3 of the lockdown has seen further recovery to 12 percent compared to the average Q1 values,” said Dlamini.

“Behaviour will and has certainly changed quite rapidly on the back of Covid-19. Transaction volumes have increased at a much faster rate than value, indicating a lot of smaller purchases are being made. Many customers who had reservations about shopping online are beginning to realise that the ease and efficiency outweighs trekking to shops and malls,” said Dlamini.

