JOHANNESBURG - Workers at the Gupta-owned Optimum coal mine in Mpumalanga, this week downed tools, demanding answers from management over the mine’s future, as its shareholders are on the run.





Chief Operating Officer at Optimum, George van der Merwe on Thursday spoke with the workers at the mine, telling them that legal courses are in motion to keep the bank accounts open.





AmaBhungane meanwhile, revealed on Thursday that Optimum Coal Mine, Koornfontein Mines and Optimum Coal Terminal was placed into business rescue.





Business rescue refers to proceedings to facilitate the rehabilitation of a company that is financially distressed, with the aim of maximising its chances of continuing to exist as a solvent business.









According to van der Merwe, the Gupta-owned mine has filed papers to force the departing Bank of Baroda to continue doing business with the firm.



