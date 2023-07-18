Orion Minerals unlocks R370m funding for its Prieska Copper-Zinc project

Orion Minerals said yesterday that its R370 million funding from the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC) and Triple Flag for its Prieska Copper-Zinc Project in the Northern Cape had now been finalised, materially clearing the way for drawdown to occur.

Orion’s managing director and CEO, Errol Smart, said: “This marks another significant milestone as we systematically check the boxes towards the development of our two key base metal hubs in South Africa’s Northern Cape.”