Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursCareersInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Independent Online | Business Report
Search IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursCareersInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Orion Minerals unlocks R370m funding for its Prieska Copper-Zinc project

Orion’s managing director and CEO, Errol Smart, said: “This marks another significant milestone as we systematically check the boxes towards the development of our two key base metal hubs in South Africa’s Northern Cape.”

Orion’s managing director and CEO, Errol Smart, said: “This marks another significant milestone as we systematically check the boxes towards the development of our two key base metal hubs in South Africa’s Northern Cape.”

Published 1h ago

Share

Orion Minerals said yesterday that its R370 million funding from the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC) and Triple Flag for its Prieska Copper-Zinc Project in the Northern Cape had now been finalised, materially clearing the way for drawdown to occur.

Orion’s managing director and CEO, Errol Smart, said: “This marks another significant milestone as we systematically check the boxes towards the development of our two key base metal hubs in South Africa’s Northern Cape.”

He said this would allow the firm to accelerate pre-development mine works, including trial mining in the upper levels of the mine and construction and commissioning of mine dewatering installations.

“In combination, this multifaceted funding package puts Orion in a very strong position to execute our development strategy and prepare the company to make the transition to the developer and ultimately an operating mining company, ” Smart said.

BUSINESS REPORT

More on this

Related Topics:

mining2023South AfricaMiningFree Market EconomyStock MarketsFinance

Share

Recent stories by:

Dieketseng Maleke
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe