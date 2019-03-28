File image

JOHANNESBURG, March 28 (ANA) - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on Thursday welcomed the appointment of Edward Kieswetter as the new Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars). President Cyril Ramaphosa made the appointment on the recommendation of a selection panel which was chaired by former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel.

His appointment is effective from May 1.

"This is a step in the right direction. Sars was once an internationally lauded institution but has lost its shine over the past few years," said Heinrich Volmink, Outa’s Executive Head

"We look forward to the revenue service regaining and surpassing its former glory. It is imperative that he focuses on long-term solutions that will elevate the country’s economy and public confidence."

Volmink said they welcomed the release of the appointment panel's report, as it inspires confidence in this appointment and in the future of this crucial institution.

Kieswetter replaces Tom Moyane who had been in Outa’s crosshairs since his appointment by former president Jacob Zuma.

"Moyane’s conduct was mired in controversy. He caused a lot of damage to this once well-respected, world-class institution. The shortfalls in meeting the Sars revenue targets were exponential during his tenure," said Volmink.

"Edward Kieswetter has a tough job ahead."

African News Agency (ANA)