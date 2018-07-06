JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape's investment promotion agency Wesgro said on Friday it had facilitated over R1.3 billion in investments in the first quarter, which would support the creation of 549 direct jobs.

It said the nine investment projects secured represented a cross-section of the local economy and included projects in tech, financial services, food and beverage, apparel and the green economy.

"This is an outstanding achievement, especially considering the drought, economic uncertainty and a general slowdown in globalisation faced in the first quarter of this year," Wesgro CEO Tim Harris said.

"By helping attract investment into our province, our team is contributing to economic growth and job creation – our key priority."

The investment is the outcome of tours to nine international markets including Malaysia, United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Hong Kong, China and France to promote opportunities in Cape Town and the Western Cape.

- African News Agency (ANA)