Participating in this TikTok trend could earn you up to R11 million

With one billion monthly users, and popular accounts earning up to $1 million per post, TikTok has proven to be one of the most lucrative social media platforms for both content creators and brands. In light of this, money.co.uk were eager to find out which TikTok trends could earn you the most money. To do so, they utilised an influencer marketing calculator to estimate the average potential earnings for the 10 most liked videos from 2021’s biggest TikTok trends.

Supplied According to the research, the most lucrative of the top 10 TikTok trends is ‘Learn on TikTok’ with an average potential revenue of R11 978 524 ($759 900) across the most liked videos. #learnontiktok, which has 175.9 billion views, works to demonstrate skills and knowledge across various topics in short video clips.

The trend ‘Track star’, which people use to display their athletic abilities, ranks second among the TikTok trends with the highest average revenue. The most liked videos using the hashtag #trackstars (1.2 billion views in total) could earn an estimated R8 777 788 ($556 850) on average for their videos. In third place is #seashanty for the ‘Sea shanty challenge’, with those partaking in this trend potentially earning up to R5 080 568 ($322 500) on average. This popular trend, with 6.1 billion views, demonstrates user creativity and skill in vocals and song writing. Following among the TikTok trends that could earn you the most money are ‘Tell me without telling me’ (R4 617 331) ($292 950), ‘I'll never forget you’ (R3 820 587) ($242 400) and ‘Passing the phone’ (R2 761 414) ($175 200) respectively ranking fourth, fifth and sixth.

Salman Haqqi, personal finance expert at money.co.uk commented on the findings: “Over the past two years TikTok has skyrocketed in popularity with more users and brands than ever before, so it’s not surprising to see that many viral content creators could be cashing in on their new found online presence. “While there isn’t a magic formula for ensuring a video goes viral, and to some extent, it can be sheer luck, our research has revealed the current trends which are likely to gain attention, likes and engagement.

