JOHANNESBURG – National recycling experts theSouth African PET Recycling Company (PETCO) announced its 2019 recycling champions – which are people and organisations making strides in sustainability at the grassroots level across the nation. The annual awards were made across 11 categories, with Western Cape winners scooping nine awards, followed by Gauteng with two, and one each from the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

Recipients varied from a nine-year-old eco-warrior to a recycler who overcame three fires on her premises and an award-winning consumer journalist.

PETCO chief executive officer Cheri Scholtz said the organisation’s greatest asset was “the remarkable network of partners we work with every day.”

Scholtz said the 98 649 tonnes of PET plastic bottles recycled in 2018 had only been achieved through their collective dedication and efforts, enabling PETCO to expand its collection network, build relationships with recyclers, and seek new opportunities to develop and support entrepreneurs.

“We are therefore delighted to be able to recognise and celebrate the significant efforts made by our 14 worthy winners towards the recycling of post-consumer PET in South Africa.”

Here is a list of the categories and its winners:

1. CATEGORY: Waste Reduction Youth Warrior,

Winners:

Rocco Antonio Da Silva, The Future Kids Club (Cape Town, Western Cape)

Rotondwa Musitha, Trash Converters (Limpopo)



2. CATEGORY: Top Woman in Recycling

Winner:





Jocelyn Van Der Ross, Green Spot Recycling (Franschhoek, Western Cape)



3. CATEGORY: Media Spotlight



Winner:

Wendy Knowler (Cape Town, Western Cape)







4. CATEGORY: Excellence in Academia

Winners:



Takunda Chitaka, University of Cape Town (Cape Town, Western Cape)

Melanie Samson, University of the Witwatersrand (Johannesburg, Gauteng)



5. CATEGORY: PET-trepreneur of the Year

Winners:

Makhabisi Recycling and Trading Co (Boksburg, Gauteng)

Nzima Recycle Centre (Humansdorp, Eastern Cape)





6. CATEGORY: Local Authority Recycling Innovation



Winner:

Drakenstein Municipality (Paarl, Western Cape)



7. CATEGORY: Recycling Partnership Gamechanger



Winner:

Fair Cape Dairies (Cape Town)



8.CATEGORY: Recycled Product of the Year

Winner:

Corruseal (Cape Town, Western Cape)



9. CATEGORY: Best Community Breakthrough Initiative

Winner:

Angels Resource Centre (De Aar, Northern Cape)



10.CATEGORY: Public Campaign of the Year

Winner:

Thrive (Hout Bay, Western Cape)



11. CATEGORY: CEO Special Award

Winner





John Kieser, Environmental Manager, Plastics SA (Cape Town, Western Cape)





