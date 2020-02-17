File picture: Stefan Wermuth

JOHANNESBURG - Petra Diamonds warned the coronavirus outbreak had hurt demand in the diamond market as stores were forced to close during the important Lunar New Year period in China, delaying the miner’s debt reduction initiative.



The company said the impact of the fast-spreading virus would cause delays in Project 2022, its debt reduction program launched last year. The miner also cut its cash flow target to between $100 million and $150 million by June 2022, from its earlier range of $150 million to $200 million.



