Pick n Pay adds capacity as online demand soars amid Covid-19

RETAILER Pick n Pay said this week it had opened additional capacity in response to the high demand for online shopping on its scheduled delivery platform www.pnp.co.za. It said in Gauteng, where the third wave was resulting in more people distancing and isolating, Pick n Pay has increased delivery slots by 65 percent on the platform.

John Bradshaw, retail executive: Omnichannel at Pick n Pay, said: “We have moved quickly to add delivery slots, particularly in Gauteng, to make sure that we respond to increased demand for online shopping during this time.” Pick n Pay said certain areas in Cape Town experiencing high demand were also receiving additional capacity, while the rest of the Western Cape and other provinces were being monitored. “The move to respond quickly comes after registrations on Pick n Pay’s on-demand platform, Bottles by Pick n Pay, spiked over the last week, with treble the number of users compared to the previous year,” it said.

Incoming chief executive Pieter Boone said in April, during the results presentation for the 52 weeks to the end of February, that his goals included making Pick n Pay the first choice of its customers, accelerating the Boxer business and building on the group’s omnichannel strategy. “The past year has shown clearly that the retailer of the future must be an omnichannel business, strong in the digital world as much as it is in its physical footprint,” Boone said. [email protected]