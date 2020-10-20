Pick n Pay concludes deal to buy online grocery service Bottles

JOHANNESBURG - Pick n Pay said on Tuesday it had concluded an agreement to purchase on-demand, online grocery service Bottles.

In a statement, Pick n Pay said this would allow it to build on the success it has achieved in recent months in partnership with Bottles, launched in 2016 as South Africa’s first alcohol on-demand delivery app and already sub-Saharan Africa’s largest and most popular online grocery business.

After South Africa’s government banned the sale of alcohol in March under a lockdown aimed at containing the Covid-19 pandemic, Bottles re-purposed its app to start delivering on-demand grocery essentials to customers.

It has since achieved more than 700,000 downloads, with over 350,000 registered users. The service offers in excess of 7,000 products at store prices, with an average delivery time of 90 minutes.

On Tuesday, Pick n Pay said the acquisition was likely to be completed by November, with Bottles founding members Enrico Ferigolli and Vincent Viviers, key managers and staff then moving across to the supermarket giant.