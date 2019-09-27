DURBAN – Ahead of Black Friday 2019, Pick n Pay will run its “Black Friday Trial Run” deals on 27 September 2019.
The trial run will test the new systems Pick n Pay has put place to make sure customers can take full advantage of its big deals on Black Friday at the end of November.
For one day only on 27 September, stores across the country will offer Black Friday-inspired deals on some of the most popular everyday products purchased on Black Friday last year.
John Bradshaw, retail executive for marketing at Pick n Pay, said that the trial run for Black Friday was an opportunity to give customers great deals on their favourite everyday items ahead of Black Friday, and to stress-test its new systems for a ‘bigger and better’ Black Friday this year.
"Customers really enjoyed our Black Friday deals last year. This year, we’ll have the best deals and the smoothest and most efficient in-store experience for them," said Bradshaw.