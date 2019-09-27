Pick n Pay does trial run of Black Friday deals







Ahead of Black Friday 2019, Pick n Pay will run its “Black Friday Trial Run” deals on 27 September 2019. Photo: Supplied DURBAN – Ahead of Black Friday 2019, Pick n Pay will run its “Black Friday Trial Run” deals on 27 September 2019. The trial run will test the new systems Pick n Pay has put place to make sure customers can take full advantage of its big deals on Black Friday at the end of November. For one day only on 27 September, stores across the country will offer Black Friday-inspired deals on some of the most popular everyday products purchased on Black Friday last year. John Bradshaw, retail executive for marketing at Pick n Pay, said that the trial run for Black Friday was an opportunity to give customers great deals on their favourite everyday items ahead of Black Friday, and to stress-test its new systems for a ‘bigger and better’ Black Friday this year. "Customers really enjoyed our Black Friday deals last year. This year, we’ll have the best deals and the smoothest and most efficient in-store experience for them," said Bradshaw.

Black Friday

According to the The South African Council of Shopping Centres, Black Friday began to expand its roots in South Africa in November 2015.

Consumers who were still new to the promotion supported retailers unsure of what Black Friday was. As the years have passed retailers became more serious about their offerings with some retailers opening their doors at midnight and shopping centres offering free parking.

BankservAfrica revealed that South Africans spent a total of R2 897 897 379 for 2018, a 15.92 percent growth when compared with 2017’s R2 499 876 432.

The automated payments clearing house, also revealed that debit and credit card transactions reached 4.8 million during Black Friday in 2018, which represents a 4 percent year-on-year growth on 2017’s 4.7 million

BUSINESS REPORT