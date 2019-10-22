JOHANNESBURG - South African supermarket retailer Pick n Pay Stores Ltd posted a 9.5% rise in first-half earnings on Tuesday, with strong growth in its core domestic operations outweighing challenges in Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Pick n Pay, which also sells clothes, said comparable headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 26 weeks ended Sept. 1 rose to 85.03 cents from a restated 77.67 cents a year earlier.
Reported HEPS, which includes the impact of hyperinflation accounting in Zimbabwe, rose 17.5%.