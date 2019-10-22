Pick n Pay first-half earnings rise 9.5%









South Africa - Johannesburg - 17 October 2019 - The new Flagship Pick n Pay the 1st of its kind in the Country was opened in Nicol Way North of Johannesburg. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA) JOHANNESBURG - South African supermarket retailer Pick n Pay Stores Ltd posted a 9.5% rise in first-half earnings on Tuesday, with strong growth in its core domestic operations outweighing challenges in Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Pick n Pay, which also sells clothes, said comparable headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 26 weeks ended Sept. 1 rose to 85.03 cents from a restated 77.67 cents a year earlier.

Reported HEPS, which includes the impact of hyperinflation accounting in Zimbabwe, rose 17.5%.





“At the core of our result is a very strong performance from our South Africa division,” group Chief Executive Richard Brasher said in a statement.





“In this environment, retailers have found it difficult to balance their two key objectives: delivering solid sales growth while maintaining profit margins. I am very pleased that we have succeeded in growing both our sales and our profits.





Pick n Pay, like its peers, has cut prices in order to attract highly cost-conscious shoppers and cope with the difficult trading conditions that have hit other retailers at home amid a sluggish economy.





Comparable group turnover grew 6%, with like-for-like sales growth of 2.9%. Trading profit rose 12.5% to 1.2 billion rand ($81.4 million).





In South Africa, where it has more than 1.600 stores, Pick n Pay delivered comparable sales growth of 6.5%, with like-for-like turnover growth of 3.5%.



