Pick n Pay last year sold 256m cups of coffee during Black Friday

Pick n Pay says last year, it sold enough instant coffee to make 256 million cups of coffee – four cups of coffee for every South African According to the grocer, Some of the other bargains customers took advantage of during Black Friday in 2021 included toilet paper, long-life UHT milk, and enough rice to make 20 million servings.

“Pick n Pay expects customers to shop similar great value groceries and household products. This includes cooking oil, carbonated cool drinks, biscuits, cool drinks, washing powder, and dishwashing liquid,“ it said. Black Friday is one of South Africa’s most popular shopping events as shoppers look for great prices for everyday grocery items and appliances or gadgets they have had their eye on. “After a tough year, consumers deserve some relief and Pick n Pay will be making the Black Friday shopping season one to remember with huge savings,“ Pick n Pay said.

The grocer said it would offer customers up to 65% off this year, making this its biggest discount thus far on Black Friday. “This is Pick n Pay’s single largest trading day, and last year the retailer recorded sales of R800m on the actual Black Friday alone,” it said. Marcel Basson, Pick n Pay chain retail executive, said the retailer began planning to move stock for Black Friday around three months ago.

“We move more than 3 million additional cases of grocery stock to stores to cater for demand. This is a huge task to co-ordinate, but our teams do perfectly to ensure there is enough stock in stores for all the deals,” he said. Pick n Pay group executive: Marketing Andrew Mills, Group executive said: “Our Smart Shopper data gives us great insight into what excites customers, and we have planned well to make sure we have the right products at great prices. We now have two store brands, Pick n Pay and Pick n Pay QualiSave, so we can tailor our great value offers and savings to make them even more relevant for our customers.” Pick n Pay executive co-head of omnichannel, Enrico Ferigolli said appliances and electronics were popular Black Friday buys.

“We sold more air fryers last week than during the whole year, both in-store and online. Last week we launched our early Black Friday deals, which included savings on air fryers because we know just how much our customers love them. We now see customers buying a second air fryer to make healthier on-the-go snacks," he said. The group said Pick n Pay asap! was another popular Black Friday shopping platform, with on-demand orders increasing by over 200% on Black Friday last year when compared to the average shopping day. "All Pick n Pay Black Friday deals will be available on the app this year for delivery within an hour," Ferigolli said.