Pick n Pay launches its own mobile network called PnP Mobile

DURBAN - South African retailer Pick n Pay has launched PnP Mobile, South Africa’s newest Mobile Virtual Network Operator. Mobile Virtual Network Operator will use MTN’s mobile network infrastructure to offer customers prepaid, SIM-based access to services including airtime, data, and SMS. “Mobile technology is core to South Africans’ way of life and an essential part of the monthly grocery shop. Our country has a very high mobile phone penetration, but data costs have been a barrier. We believe expanding our services to enter the mobile market will benefit millions of our customers,” said Richard van Rensburg, Chief Technology and Services Officer at Pick n Pay. He added, “Our pricing will be simple, transparent and competitive with other providers plus we’ll be offering substantial free data rewards just by shopping in our stores". A tiered rewards system for Smart Shopper customers will enable them to earn up to 2.5GB in free data rewards each month.

For every R10 spent in store, customers will instantly earn 5MB in data. To qualify for this reward, customers will need to link their Smart Shopper card and top up their PnP Mobile SIM card with at least R50 over a 30-day period.

Customers will be able to register their new SIM card without any paperwork and within minutes through Pick n Pay’s new paperless RICA facility which is expected to launch in 500 selected stores later this year.

Data rewards will be instantly loaded onto a customer’s SIM card after each shop. Customers will continue to earn Smart Shopper points for every shop - along with other benefits - from swiping their Smart Shopper card.

Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper technology has enabled an efficient solution to link PnP Mobile rewards which will allow the retailer to offer customers instant rewards, directly to their SIM, once completing payment at the till point.

Smart Shoppers will earn data rewards at any Pick n Pay store including Express, Clothing, and Liquor stores.

“We recently launched our mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services and we are delighted to partner with Pick n Pay to offer customers more value and services. Customers harnessing MVNO services, such as PnP Mobile, benefit from broader and more affordable service offerings and can manage their activity in one place - essentially integrating their virtual lives,” said Quintus De Beer, Executive for Managed Network Services at MTN SA.

Boxer Superstores is also expected to launch a SIM card soon.

Source: Pick n Pay

