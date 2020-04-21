Pick n Pay offers customers digital vouchers ranging from R50 to R1000

DURBAN - Pick n Pay is now offering customers a new convenient way to purchase and send digital grocery vouchers to friends and loved ones.



The vouchers are available through Webtickets or at any Pick n Pay Money counter. Vouchers values range from R50 up to R1000 and once purchased, customers can simply send the digital grocery voucher to anyone via SMS or email. The digital grocery vouchers can be used in any Pick n Pay store. Richard van Rensburg, CIO at Pick n Pay said that the timing of this dynamic new feature is particularly relevant as many customers look to support each other, from a distance. "Many have been separated from their friends, family, domestic workers, staff or colleagues during lockdown. The new digital grocery voucher helps you virtually send essential food items to each other’s homes," van Rensburg.



He added that this ne feature will also help customers support a local charity that may be in need of supplies during this difficult time.



How the Pick n Pay digital grocery voucher works? 1. Customers can purchase a digital grocery voucher by visiting Webtickets (https://www.webtickets.co.za/pnpvouchers) or any Pick n Pay Money counter

2. Once bought, customers can send the digital grocery voucher via SMS or email

3. The voucher recipient will get a message via the platform selected (SMS or email) with the voucher value and a unique voucher code, which they then use when paying for their purchases.

This is not a replacement for physical gift cards, but rather an additional feature to add more value to customers, and help encourage contactless transactions, during this time.

Pick n Pay also recently launched new ‘Scan & Pay' technology for contactless card payments in all stores.

Pick n Pay's enhanced their payment devices to offer QR payments through Masterpass. Masterpass lets customers securely download a free digital wallet from any of the major South African banks to their mobile phone.

Customers can then safely and simply pay for their purchase by scanning the QR code at the till from the Masterpass app and entering their bank PIN on their phone. This means that customers and cashiers don’t have to exchange a bank card and the payment pin pad is avoided.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE