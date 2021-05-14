Pick n Pay offers free online fitness class to Smart Shoppers with its new fitness equipment range

Retailer Pick n Pay has announced that it has launched a new fitness equipment range called LIVEFIT on Friday.

The company said when Smart Shoppers purchase any product from the range before June 7, they will receive 12 free online fitness classes.

According to the company, the LIVEFIT range of exercise equipment consists of over 75 products – ranging from yoga mats, bands, balls, dumbbell sets to exercise bikes and weightlifting benches, and home gyms. Over the next few months, the range will be growing even further with new and exciting products.

Pick n Pay retail executive of marketing Andrew Mills said the free fitness programme would help customers reach their fitness goals.

“We’ve always offered a small range of fitness equipment but the need for a wider range quickly became apparent. Customers are enjoying the new fitness equipment that makes fitness easily accessible and affordable to set up their mini home gym.”

According to the company, fitness trainer and LIVEFIT brand ambassador Samantha Matos will be the instructor of the online classes.

“These classes can be accessed via her online portal (Sierra Performance) that can be done easily and safely at home with just five pieces of LIVEFIT equipment - a mat, ball, skipping rope, loop bands, and power loops,” it said.

According to Pick n Pay, the training programme is limited to one per customer, and customers can get their free code to redeem these classes by SMSing their Smart Shopper number to the shortcode that will be at the bottom of their till slip when purchasing any LIVEFIT product.

“The 12 fitness sessions are aimed at the beginner and run over three weeks broken up into three sessions per week, each day of the week focusing on building fitness levels of a different part of the body – legs, upper body, and full-body,” it said.

Matos said: “The free 12-session Livefit programme offers a fun, simple yet intense workout for the beginner who wants to set the foundation onto which they can build their physical wellbeing. By the end of the 12 sessions, Smart Shopper customers will be well on their way, with a little commitment and determination, to reaching their fitness goals”.

Pick n Pay said it would soon launch a new and expanded LIVEFIT clothing and accessory range for men, women, and young girls.

