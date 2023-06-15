Pick n Pay pledges R100 000 to SA Guide Dogs Association

After sponsoring Luca, a black Labrador puppy, to be trained as a visually impaired helper from the SA Guide Dogs Association for the Blind, Pick n Pay Pet Club has said it will continue its support for the organisation. The association’s 70th birthday celebrations include a 70 Days of Giving campaign, aiming to raise R700 000 in 70 days.

Pick n Pay said it has committed to raising another R100 000 donation. In 2020, Pick n Pay donated R100 000 to sponsor Luca’s training as a guide dog. In November, he moved in with his new owner Jenny Pretorius in Fish Hoek.

Pretorius is deaf and blind, so Luca assists her as a hearing as well as a guide dog. “Since Luca has been with me, he’s been helping me get my life together again after the death of my last guide dog. We love working as a team and we are very happy together,” Pretorius said. Pick n Pay has launched a limited edition SA Guide Dogs Association reusable shopping bag made from recycled plastic bottles, which has a picture of Luca and other service dogs.

A limited edition SA Guide Dogs Association reusable shopping bag. Image: Supplied. “These will be sold in-store for R40, with R5 from each bag sold as well as 5% of sales of Nutriphase dog food – Pick n Pay’s exclusive premium pet food made by a local supplier – donated to the association. Customers can also donate their Smart Shopper points via the PnP app or instore kiosk, said Andrew Mills, group executive marketing at Pick n Pay. “Our customers closely followed Luca’s journey – and even named him – so we knew they’d want to be part of helping raise funding for the association. It’s heart warming to see how much our customers care and want to be part of this incredible initiative.”

Jackie Quail of the SA Guide Dogs Association said the ever-increasing costs means they have to dig deeper into their pockets to keep their guide dogs healthy and happy. Luca’s calm and affectionate nature has helped get Jenny Pretorius’s life back on track. Image: Supplied. “We are extremely grateful to Pick n Pay and encourage shoppers to support 70 Days of Giving, so we can continue to change the lives of humans and the dogs alike.” Since the launch of the Pick n Pay Pet Club three years ago, members have saved a total of over R10 million in discounts and bonus points.