Pick n Pay relaunches, rebrands its delivery service

The company said to celebrate the rebranding, it would offer unlimited free deliveries on all orders throughout August.

Pick n Pay retail executive: omnichannel John Bradshaw said: “Our customers are thoroughly enjoying the convenience and flexibility of the delivery app, and will benefit even more from the fresh new look and improvements that we’ve made to it with the aim of making grocery shopping easy. To show our appreciation for their support, customers will have their orders delivered free of charge during August.”

According to the company, Pick n Pay asap! was operating normally across the country, as well as in areas affected by the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

“Bottles quickly became an integral part of Pick n Pay’s online offering following the retailer’s purchase of the app in October 2020. This has been spurred by the recent rise in the popularity of online shopping.