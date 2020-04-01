Pick n Pay rolls out perspex screens at till points to prevent the spread of Covid-19
DURBAN - Perspex screens are being rolled out at all Pick n Pay till points countrywide as preventative measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the retailer, the transparent screens – mounted at the till and situated between cashiers and customers – have already been installed in over 300 stores and are being rolled out to all stores.
Other measures already in place are social distancing floor markers in aisles, service areas and queues, and there are clear signs throughout stores as reminders. Customers are also being asked to queue and shop with a trolley, in order to ensure social distancing at all times.
Another initiative by the retailer was a special pensioners hour every Wednesday for people over the age of 65.
The retailer said that they will open all its supermarkets and hypermarkets an hour earlier every Wednesday for elderly customers to shop for their groceries and essentials.
The initiative will started on Wednesday 18 March 2020 and run between 7 – 8 am. Customers should have a valid ID to enter the store during this time.
"A special shopping hour for pensioners was a great suggestion by our online community and we very quickly worked with our stores to make this a reality," said John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay.
"We know that the coronavirus is more of a threat to older people, and it is thus especially important that our older customers limit the number of times they are in busy spaces as much as possible. This dedicated shopping hour for our elderly customers will give them exclusive use of the store," concluded Bradshaw.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE