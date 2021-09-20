Pick n Pay Smart Shopper celebrates customer loyalty with over R1 billion in rewards

Pick n Pay Smart Shopper, is celebrating its loyal members as the programme marks its 10th anniversary by offering them a share of more than R1 billion in rewards over the next few weeks. Smart shopper was introduced in 2011, and the retail loyalty programme offers members the opportunity to earn points on their grocery purchases.

Pick n Pay marketing group executive said: “A decade of Pick n Pay Smart Shopper is thanks to our loyal customers. They’ve walked this journey with us and actively participated in its evolution and success. The R1bn and more in savings, prizes, and points over the next few weeks is our way of saying thank you to them for choosing Pick n Pay and for helping us make Smart Shopper South Africa’s most-loved retail loyalty programme". According to the company, the programme has more than 8.5 million active members and delivered more than R3.5bn in savings to customers in 2020 alone. The company said Smart Shopper Smart Prices provide customers with immediate savings when using their card in-store or online. Real Cash Back rewards customers with points which can be used directly at any till point or online within 12 months from earning them.

“Our customers most love that Smart Shopper offers them real value in terms of rewards and savings. These rewards extend beyond the doors of Pick n Pay and it’s thanks to our suppliers and partners that we are able to offer our loyal customers so much value” said Mills. Partners where Smart Shoppers can either earn or spend points, include BP, TymeBank, LIFT airline, vida e caffe, Planet Fitness, Europcar, NetFlorist, Intercape, Spur and Ster-Kinekor. Key Pick n Pay partners – Discovery Vitality, Standard Bank UCount, Absa Rewards, Momentum Multiply and Vodacom – are also joining the 10th anniversary celebration by offering promotions. “Our partners add exponentially to the benefits that we offer our Smart Shoppers, and we’re thankful that they recognised the value in the programme to come on board,” Mills said.