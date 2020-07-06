Pick n Pay Smart Shoppers to get automatic personalised discounts

DURBAN – Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper will this month automatically load personalised discounts directly onto a customer’s loyalty card. Using advanced machine learning techniques, Pick n Pay gives each Smart Shopper eight personalised discounts every two weeks. These are unique to each customer and offer cash-off savings, discounts or boosted points for products they buy most often. “This algorithm predicts what a customer is likely to buy and helps us work in conjunction with our partners to give customers personalised savings on the items they want or plan to buy,” says John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay. Technology improvements means that customers no longer have to activate their personalised discounts like they had to in the past. To receive these discounts, customers will need to ensure they have given permission to be contacted, and customers can update this personal preference via the app, website, or kiosk. From 14 July 2020, when personalised discounts are automated, Smart Shoppers who have opted in for communication will notice the discounts automatically applied and visible on their till slip when they swipe their card.

Smart Shoppers were issued over R4 billion in personalised vouchers last year, and redemptions of these vouchers has increased year-on-year since it was launched in March 2017 after customers asked for more immediate savings on everyday items.

The future of loyalty programmes lies in offering real value in the most seamless way possible, says Bradshaw. “All Smart Shoppers are earning and spending their points but many weren’t reaping the full rewards of the programme by not regularly loading the personalised discounts.

“This improvement will instantly help put money back in customer’s pockets at a time when budgets are under pressure.”

Free to join, Smart Shopper has four dedicated clubs, namely Wine, Baby, Pet and Coffee. Bradshaw explains that they are another way to boost savings and earn Smart Shopper points, especially if customers purchase items within these categories regularly.

To further offer relief to customers, Pick n Pay also recently announced it will invest R500 million of its efficiency savings into offering customers bigger deals and more savings on essential grocery items at a time they need it most.

