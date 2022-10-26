Pick n Pay to list on A2X Markets

Pick n Pay yesterday informed its shareholders that it had been approved for a secondary listing on A2X Markets (A2X). Its shares will be available for trade on A2X from November 1. In a statement, the group said its primary JSE listing would be unaffected by the secondary listing on A2X.

"Pick n Pay’s shares will commence trading on A2X from the A2X listing date," it said. A2X is a licensed stock exchange authorised to provide a secondary listing venue for companies, and is regulated by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority in terms of the Financial Markets Act 19 of 2012. Pick n Pay Group Chair Gareth Ackerman said: “Our listing on A2X means Pick n Pay shareholders will now be able to benefit not only from increased liquidity, but from the cost savings accrued through A2X’s low-cost platform and narrower spreads. This is entirely consistent with our strong focus on cost savings within our business to benefit customers.