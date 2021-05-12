Pick n Pay urges shoppers to use R200m unclaimed smart shoppers points

JOHANNESBURG - RETAILER Pick n Pay said yesterday that it was encouraging customers to use R200 million in unredeemed Smart Shopper points – the amount unclaimed by customers in the past 12 months from its loyalty programme.

Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper, with more than 8.5 million active members, last year delivered more than R3.5 billion in savings to customers through personalised discounts, instant cash-off discounts with its Smart Price, points and multi-buy deals.

Andrew Mills, a retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay, said the retailer was encouraging customers to check their points balance and register their Smart Shopper card if they had not done so already, so they could spend their points.

“Earning points is easy and customers immediately start earning points every time they swipe their card at the checkout. To redeem their points, customers need first to register their card,” he said.

Pick n Pay said it had launched a new WhatsApp chat and USSD service to make registration effortless for customers.

“Cardholders can simply dial *134*930*CARDNUMBER# on their mobile phone, or add PnP on Whatsapp (+27 60 070 3037) and select the Smart Shopper menu option to register their card. Customers can still register their Smart Shopper cards via the PnP App, website or via the in-store kiosks,“ it said.

Due to the benefits of bi-weekly personalised discounts, among other benefits, it had driven customers loyalty participation to 75 percent of sales, from 65 percent last year.

“This past year has been tough for customers, and they increasingly turned to our Smart Shopper programme to get great savings and discounts,” said Mills.

BUSINESS REPORT