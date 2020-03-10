Pick n Pay’s Raymond Ackerman honoured with a sculpture as he turns 89

CAPE TOWN – Pick n Pay’s Raymond Ackerman celebrated his 89th birthday on Tuesday. An avid golfer, he was honoured with his very own sculpture for the role he has played in diversifying the sport.

Every year Ackerman shares his birthday with the Pick n Pay head office in Cape Town, and this year he was surprised with the unveiling of his bronze sculpture by Donald Greig.

The retailer said in a statement on Tuesday that the sculpture of him playing golf will be homed at Clovelly golf course and was a tribute to his love and passion of nearly 50 years for the sport, as well as his contribution to diversity by ensuring all people had access to the sport.

“Following what his father started in 1932 when he opened the golf club after Jews were not permitted anywhere at the time, Raymond’s shared passion for the sport saw Clovelly become the first non-racial golf club in South Africa in the 1970s.

“Through the Raymond Ackerman Golf Academy, he has also encouraged transformation in the sport by providing young avid golfers with not only golf tuition but access to vital life skills and education,” reads the statement.