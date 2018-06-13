



Pityana is set to succeed businessperson Jabu Mabuza, whose two terms in office will come to an end at the AGM. Mabuza said: “I am confident that I leave Busa in a stronger state, with business having found a credible voice anchored by constructive engagement with all social partners to achieve our common objectives.





It is critical for business to adopt a proactive and unified stance as it seeks to unlock value in the economy and address poverty, inequality and unemployment. I congratulate the incoming board under the leadership of Sipho.”





Pityana said: “It’s an honour to be asked to serve the unified voice of business.”





– BUSINESS REPORT

JOHANNESBURG - Sipho Pityana, the founder and chairperson of Izingwe Capital, was yesterday nominated as president of Business Unity South Africa (Busa) with effect from the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 26.