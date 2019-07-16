FNB will be rewarding Easy Smart Option customers free data, airtime, voice minutes and SMSes each month. File Image: IOL

DURBAN - FNB will be rewarding Easy Smart Option customers free data, airtime, voice minutes and SMSes each month. Customers who hold Easy Account Smart Option qualify for free 30 voice minutes, 80MB data, 30 SMSes on FNB Connect.

Pieter Woodhatch, Chief Executive of FNB Easy Subsegment said, "Easy customers earn between 0 – 120k per annum and have a need to bank with a view to improve their financial goals for them and their families. FNB offers them the right product based on their needs and behaviour".

He added that the tough economic conditions have put pressure on households especially those in entry-level income brackets, with consumers having to stretch their budgets even further to meet their monthly obligations.

The FNB Connect benefits for Easy equates to the monthly fees on the respective bank accounts, this is a major cost-saving for customers. Easy Smart Option customers can also earn R50 in airtime on FNB Connect by only spending R1 or more at Usave/Checkers/Shoprite. That’s a total of R111 in value back to a customer every month. On top of the R55 worth of transactional value bundled for free in the account.

“Whilst there are various benefits available to every qualifying FNB Retail customer, we believe it will go a long way in alleviating the financial pressure in this income segment. Over the years, we’ve invested heavily to ensure that FNB Connect becomes a telco provider of choice for FNB customers, and we continue to make sustainable inroads into the FNB customer base,” says FNB Connect CEO, Len Pienaar.

In order to be eligible for these benefits, customers will need to hold an FNB Easy Smart Option Cheque Account and have an adequate monthly deposit to enjoy the monthly benefits.

