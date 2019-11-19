JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Public Enterprises minister will meet unions striking at its state-owned airline on Tuesday in an effort to resolve a strike over wages at the embattled South African Airways (SAA) that has entered its fifth day.
State-owned SAA has cancelled hundreds of flights since the strike began on Friday, saying the stoppage is costing R50 million ($3.36 million) per day and jeopardising talks with lenders.
Irvin Jim, General Secretary for the National Union for Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), which called the strike alongside the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), said the unions would meet with Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday.
Sacca’s deputy president Christopher Shabangu also confirmed the meeting saying it was “trying to find a solution to ending the strike”.
The spokesman for minister Gordhan could not be reached for comment.