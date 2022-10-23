Premier Fishing celebrates 70 years at the helm

Premier Fishing (Premier) turned 70 years old today, (23 October). From humble beginnings in 1952, the Level-1 BBBEE fishing company has grown into an internationally recognized brand with several verticals, a fleet of fishing boats, loyal staff (some even celebrating their 40-year tenure with the company) and an enviable reputation for delivering quality products and customer service.

From starting out as a collection of several subsidiaries, to listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in March 2017 as a single Group, and one of South Africa’s foremost sustainable fishing entities – voted number one in the ‘Food, Beverages, and Other’ sector by IRAS- Premier Fishing continues to expand its influence, operating in markets across four continents – Asia, Europe, North America, and Africa. The milestone anniversary was officially heralded with simultaneous festive get togethers in Cape Town and Gansbaai and attended by staff from across the company in the form of a traditional South African ‘braai’. A similar celebration will take place later in the month in Port Elizabeth, the home of Premier’s squid operation – the biggest in the country. Remarking on Premier’s 70 years in business, newly appointed CEO, Sooren Ramdenee said: “It has not taken me long to realise that I have stepped into a company that truly values its people. It is this spirit which resonates throughout every level of the organisation, that has carried the company forward through all the ups and downs of business life in the 20th and now 21st century.

“These 70 years are a tribute to every person who has come through our doors, some of you even beginning your careers here, and who continue with us, including our intrepid seafarers, one of our most important assets. You are what make us successful, and your spirit defines the essence of our brand, which is enjoyed around the world to this day. Thank you all. I salute you. Happy Birthday Premier Fishing!” One of the first fishing companies in South Africa to welcome a black-based management team and ownership, Premier has gone from strength to strength, selling its products into multiple countries across the globe, notably: Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, the UK, China, HK, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, and North America. Products include the likes of rock lobster, squid, pelagic, hake, abalone, and a fish emulsion trading under the globally recognised Seagro brand, a bio-fertiliser containing enhanced amino acids.

Premier is recognised as the undisputed South African leader in squid and south coast rock lobster. What does the future hold for Premier Fishing? The world, as they say, is Premier’s oyster.

According to Ramdenee, with sustainability at the core of every aspect of its business, the company is looking to further entrench its current product line but also to expand its business opportunities locally and outside of its existing territories. “The global fish market took a bit of a knock over the COVID-19 years, but it is starting to recover, and with-it fish stocks and the appetite for fish and fish-based products,” said Ramdenee. “This is in part fuelled by a surge in the global interest of leading a healthier more natural lifestyle – the adage of we are what we eat rings true here – coupled with a bounce back of the fishing stock itself. We expect, therefore, to not only reach pre-2020 highs but exceed them in the short to medium term. To support this, we are exploring several interesting avenues.”

The final word on the celebrations, however, goes to Premier’s Chairman, Aziza Amod, a well-known businesswoman whose heart is firmly ensconced in the community, and who says: “The past seven decades have traversed two different centuries (20th and now the 21st). During that time, we have witnessed the landing on the moon, the dawning of a democratic South Africa, and an overnight switch to a digital world. But still, we do not know half of what lies beneath the depths of the waves, as we have yet to explore beyond a certain point. “This makes fishing a daily adventure, something new with every breath of wind and rolling of the seas, at the mercy of nature and the elements. The one constant that has carried has through and continues to do so, is our people – our staff, our communities, our clients and all their families. It is to them I raise a toast to the next 70 years and more and say thank you!” The celebrations of Premier Fishing’s Platinum landmark will continue throughout the year ahead.