Private security workers can now take disputes directly to National Bargaining Council in KZN and Limpopo

Security workers in the provinces of Kwa-Zulu Natal and Limpopo will now beable to take their work disputes directly to the National Bargaining Council for the Private Security Sector (NBCPSS). This comes as the NBCPSS announced that it has officially started its dispute resolution services in the two provinces.

The NBCPSS has also opened provincial offices in Durban and Polokwane. Members of the public have been urged to utilise the services of the NBCPSS in those provinces. All employers and employees who fall within the registered scope of the NBCPSS can now refer certain disputes to the Council directly.

This comes after the accreditation that the CCMA extended to the Council on 31 August 2021. This news also comes at a great time in the sector as a new wage agreement was concluded by organised labour and organised employers on 13 September 2022. “We look forward to expanding the dispute resolution service in the coming year to other provinces in the country. The next stop will be the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga, with the Council opening provincial offices in Nelspruit and Kimberly,” the council said in a statement.

For a full rollout plan and other guidelines, members of the public can visit this website. "We would like to thank all stakeholders and the NBCPSS team for making this great achievement possible. The NBCPSS looks forward to having more conciliations and arbitrations throughout South Africa very soon," the council said.