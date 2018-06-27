CAPE TOWN - Telecommunications provider, Telkom has today announced the appointment of Tsholofelo Molefe as the Group Chief Financial Officer effective 1 July 2018.

Molefe who will be taking over the role from Deon Fredericks who has been with the company since 2016. Notably, Fredericks will assume the role of Chief Investment Officer for Telkom SA SOC Limited.

According to Telkom Group CEO, Sipho Maseko, Molefe’s appointment ensures that there is a greater focus on Telkom’s investment strategy.

The role of Chief Investment Officer enables greater focus on Telkom’s investments to ensure the group’s participation in future revenue pools as it enters the growth phase of its strategy, said Telkom.

“Our most recent set of annual financial results shows that our new revenue streams are beginning to offset Telkom’s traditional revenue streams. This confirms that we made the right investment decisions at the right time”, said Maseko.

“Deon’s experience, intimate knowledge of the business and our resource allocation philosophy, makes him an ideal candidate to drive our investment strategy following his positive contribution to the turnaround phase of the business”, added Maseko.

Meanwhile, take a look at a few facts about Tsholofelo Molefe:

1. Molefe was born in 1969.

2. She holds an Bcompt Honours Degree, CTA, BA (Hons) Accounting and Finance and is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA).

3. She joined Telkom on July 1, 2016 as Deputy Group CFO.

4. The 49-year old CFO was formerly the finance director of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd and an executive director of the company’s board until June 2015.

5. When she joined Eskom in July 2015, she became the CFO of the Transmission Division of the Group, and later got appointed as Head of Group Customer Services .

6. Molefe also worked for FNB, ABSA Group, Liberty Group and IBM. At these companies, she assumed various roles which include Audit and Enterprise Risk Management.

7. The Telkom CFO served her her audit and accounting articles at Pricewaterhousecoopers (PwC).

8. Molefe was also recognised as a 2014 finalist on the Standard Bank Top Women Awards in the category of Top Female Public Sector Leader Award.

