Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Prosus and Naspers deny report they are in talks to sell Tencent stake

Technology investment firm Prosus and its South African parent Naspers today rejected as ‘untrue' a report that they are in talks to sell their large stake in Chinese software and gaming giant Tencent. Picture: File

Technology investment firm Prosus and its South African parent Naspers today rejected as ‘untrue' a report that they are in talks to sell their large stake in Chinese software and gaming giant Tencent. Picture: File

Published 1h ago

Share

Technology investment firm Prosus and its South African parent Naspers today rejected as "untrue" a report that they are in talks to sell their large stake in Chinese software and gaming giant Tencent.

Naspers shares were up nearly 11%, and Prosus shares rose nearly 9% in morning trade yesterday on the speculation.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a pre-market statement, Amsterdam-based Prosus said an article in Asian Tech Press citing unnamed sources saying that Naspers was in talks with a group of investors led by state-backed CITIC of China to sell its entire Tencent stake was "speculative and untrue".

Prosus holds a 28% stake in Tencent worth $70 billion (R1.2 trillion) at current prices. It has said it intends to sell the stake down gradually to fund a share repurchase programme.

"The Naspers Board and Prosus Board reiterate their continued confidence in Tencent's long-term prospects and continue to believe that the share repurchase programme is in the best interests of Prosus, Naspers and their respective shareholders," they said in a statement.

More on this

REUTERS

Related Topics:

NaspersJSEStock MarketsFree Market EconomyTradingFinance

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters