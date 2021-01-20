Prosus says it is funding Indian agriculture tech firm

DURBAN - DeHAAT, a technology-based platform offering end-to-end agricultural services to farmers in India yesterday said it had raised $30 million (about R450 million) in Series C funding, led by Prosus Ventures, formerly called Naspers Ventures.

RTP Global co-invested in the round with participation from existing investors, Sequoia India, FMO, Omnivore and AgFunder.

DeHaat co-founder and chief executive Shashank Kumar said the DeHaat value proposition was very well demonstrated at a sizeable scale. The firm was improving the livelihoods of Indian farmers and rural micro-entrepreneurs with the help of technology.

“The recent investment from marquee investors like Prosus Ventures, RTP Global and others is a strong validation of our goal to become the world’s largest farmer aggregator and will help us scale up in both size and scope,” said Kumar.

Based in Gurgaon and Patna, DeHaat was founded in 2012 by IIT, IIM, NIT alumni Amrendra Singh, Shyam Sundar, Adarsh Srivastav and Shashank Kumar.