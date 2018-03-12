



The National Home Builders’ Registration Council (NHBRC), which regulates the home building industry and protects the interests of housing consumers, issued this warning on Friday.





It said Modulus Civils and Construction was “fraudulently carrying on the business of building homes without having registered and non-enrolment of homes with the NHBRC”. The council said this was in contravention of the Housing Consumers Protection Measures Act, which required everyone in the business of building homes to register with the NHBRC.





Such a contravention was a criminal offence that carried a heavy fine or imprisonment. The NHBRC advised housing consumers who had been duped by Modulus Civils and Construction to open a criminal case against the entity and its owner.





- BUSINESS REPORT

JOHANNESBURG - The public has been warned not to conduct business with Modulus Civils and Construction, an entity owned by a JN Bouwer that conducts its business in and around Pretoria in Gauteng.