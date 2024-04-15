Purple Group forecasts strong turnaround from last year’s interim loss

Purple Group, led by CEO Charles Savage, said it anticipated to swing into the black by between 188% and 198% in the six months to February 29.
The online investing and financial services group said in a trading statement on Friday that it anticipated basic earnings and headline earnings per share of between 74 cents and 82 cents for the six months. This was compared to a basic loss and headline loss per share of 84c reported in the prior period.
The prior period earnings and headline earnings a share were restated to reflect the impact of a rights offer concluded during the period. The number of shares was restated from 1 255 137 452 shares to 1 271 722 909 shares.
The basic loss per share for the prior period had been restated from 85c to 84c and the headline loss per share was restated from 85c to 84c.
The interim results are expected to be published tomorrow (16 April). The share price closed unchanged at 70c on Friday on the JSE.
BUSINESS REPORT