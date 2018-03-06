Putprop, the separately listed company of delisted bus operator Putco, increased its shareholding in Pilot Peridot Investments. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/ANA





Pilot Peridot Investments has interests in various retail and commercial property developments.The acquisition complied with the Putprop’s objective of strategic investments focused on retail and commercial opportunities.





The acquisition of the additional shareholding also allowed the group to enhance and protect its existing investment. Shares in Putprop closed unchanged on the JSE yesterday at R5.50.





- BUSINESS REPORT

JOHANNESBURG - Putprop, the separately listed former property investment company of delisted bus transport operator Putco, has increased its shareholding in Pilot Peridot Investments to 61.21percent through the acquisition of a further 7.75percent shareholding in the firm from JDC Property Investments and Bokspits Investments for a total of R14.6million.