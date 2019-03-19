It is all systems go for the brand new R150 million BMW Supertech Pinetown Dealership, which was launched on Friday. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY_(ANA)

DURBAN - It is all systems go for the brand new R150 million BMW Supertech Pinetown Dealership, which was launched spectacularly on Friday evening to 350 invited guests. The dealership has changed the landscape in the area offering excellent customer care at one of the finest BMW dealership establishments in the country.

Over 350 individuals from BMW South Africa, the City of Durban, professionals, industry leaders, organisations and members of the media, were treated to a phenomenal opening event.

Guests also had a chance to be amongst the first to experience the all-new BMW X7 and the new BMW 7 Series which are yet to be released and had many in awe due to the new interior and exterior design language and technological advancements.

A wonderful main feature as well was the display of the all new BMW 8 Series on one side of the stage, complimented by the classic BMW 8 Series, the original model which was built in the 1990’s on display on the other side of the stage.

Durban’s Deputy Mayor, Fawzia Peer, who delivered a key note address said that she was excited about the future of the new Supertech Pinetown dealership as it is a massive investment into the economy and contributes positively to much-needed job opportunities and skills development in the area.

She added that she looks forward to a continued partnership and shared vision with the Supertech Group, a partnership greatly appreciated for the betterment of the City and economy.

Tim Abbot, the managing Director for BMW South Africa and Sub Saharan Africa, said that he is extremely proud of the new dealership and the continued relationship with the Supertech Group.

He added that the Supertech group as a whole has contributed greatly to BMW sales across the country and as a result, BMW has been the number one premium vehicle brand in South Africa.

On a total site area of 11,600square meters and 5,500 square meters under roof, with 130 parking bays, a full carwash recycling system and a full generator backup, the new Supertech Pinetown dealership is not only one of the largest in the country but also one of the most advanced in terms of technology and sustainability systems.

Shabir Tayob, Chairman of the Supertech Group said that the dealership, which was built within a year, was a culmination of hard work, determination and passion from the Supertech team and key stakeholders - it was a dream which has been turned into a reality.

Tayob added, "When taking over The BMW dealership in Pinetown in April 2016, a vision to create the most advanced state of the art dealership in the country started to take shape and our team worked tirelessly, from locating the right location to the endless meetings in the strategy and development stage, while at the same time ensuring the current Pinetown dealership was still running well".

He thanked the Pinetown, Kloof, Hillcrest and surrounding communities for the ongoing support and looks forward to more engagement in these areas.



"The opening of the new dealership highlights our commitment to investment, job creation and social responsibility in the area. In addition to retailing BMW’s and offering excellent customer care, we have already engaged with several charity initiatives and look forward to constantly giving back to the community," concluded Tayob.

In keeping with Supertech’s vision of constantly being innovative, the Group has created its own coffee brand. Linking up with Lineage coffee, a unique coffee has been created.

