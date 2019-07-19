BFG AFRICA, a company that is 51percent owned by black-owned investment group Mergence and Bahrain-based BFG International, yesterday opened a R50million composites manufacturing plant in Germiston. Photo: Pixabay



CAPE TOWN - BFG AFRICA, a company that is 51percent owned by black-owned investment group Mergence and Bahrain-based BFG International, yesterday opened a R50million composites manufacturing plant in Germiston.

The group described the facility as the first facility of its kind in the country.





It said the factory would produce materials made of fibre-reinforced plastic for use in the infrastructure, mining, automotive, transport and architectural sectors.





The materials are used for their durability, light weight and are claimed to be environmentally friendly. BFG International is one of the largest diversified composites manufacturers in the world.





Mergence acquired its stake in BFG Africa in June last year.





Mergence managing director Masimo Magerman said they were happy to provide BFG International with a local partner that could assist with unlocking further opportunities in the composites space. “Our objective is job creation and skills development and to grow the black industrialist sector,” said Magerman.





BUSINESS REPORT