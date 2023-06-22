Racist propaganda must not be allowed to undermine South Africa’s democracy

By Masibongwe Sihlahla The legal matter between amaBhungane and the Moti Group triggers a serious question – in whose interest is South African media acting?

Black people were treated as third-class citizens in the land of their birth for over 300 years, and yet, 29 years after the dawn of our democracy, many members of the media are still allowed to continue their campaign to spread racist propaganda against black excellence and progress. As the representatives of over 220,000 members and supporters nationwide, the Concerned Young People’s Forum of South Africa (CYPFSA) will therefore be uniting behind the Moti Group and its CEO, Dondo Mogajane, as it stands up to media injustice. As the youth of South Africa, we cannot stand by and watch as black business leaders are undermined while the media attempt to lower their status in the eyes of the youth and public when positive black role models are now needed more than ever.

For example, in a blatant demonstration of disrespect, certain radio presenters on stations such as RSG often call President Ramaphosa, the First Citizen of our country, by his first name, “Cyril”. Additionally, President Ramaphosa and other government ministers are routinely mocked in newspapers and on-air and made to appear inept, with the sly insinuation that black people are stupid. One of the easiest ways for racists to continue the legacy of apartheid is by undermining the character and actions of black leaders.

By persistently mocking and undermining black businesspeople and other prominent black figures, the message sent to youth is that blacks are incompetent and corrupt and that only whites are people of character. This mentality is all too prevalent amongst those who grew up during apartheid and enjoyed its benefits. This is especially true of those journalists who are now spreading their propaganda in a manner that only seems legitimate, falsely claiming to be fighting corruption and defending constitutional rights to make themselves look honourable.

Their motto seems to be that if you throw enough mud at black businessmen, some of it will eventually stick. Yet, in their onslaught against the Moti Group, amaBhungane, Daily Maverick, and News24 have failed to make their case stick. It is little wonder that the courts have already supported the Moti Group and CEO Dondo Mogajane, who has proven his integrity over and over again, much to the chagrin of his enemies. As the matter of media abuse continues to be heard by the courts, Mogajane and the Moti Group can rely on the active support of the 200,000+ members of the Concerned Young People Forums of SA, Youth Rising Campaign and Youth Business Chain, an umbrella body of youth-owned businesses and small enterprises. If anyone is corrupt, they should certainly be taken to task. But sadly, in many cases, it seems that black businessmen are attacked and undermined because they are black – and even worse, successful.

It reeks of desperation that a media house like amaBhungane, under the leadership of white editor Sam Sole, and Media24, under its white Group editor Adriaan Basson, have published stories based on unreliable documents obtained in an illegal manner as part of a coordinated assault on black excellence. Worse, it has been allowed to spin more propaganda, painting its actions as part of a war on media freedom when the real battle is being fought to revive South Africa’s economy by supporting emerging entrepreneurs. Sole and Basson are the same bigots who have demonstrated a clear vendetta against esteemed leaders Julius Malema, Robert Gumede, the Minister of Police, Black First Land First, – all black leaders and organisations. Too many members of the media are being used as a weapon against black owners, companies, and individuals, who play a crucial role in the empowerment and transformation of our country.

These reactionary forces are a danger to our democracy – forces who have overseas passports and no loyalty to South Africa, caring only about their profits. An injustice anywhere is an injustice everywhere, and this is no truer than what is happening in South Africa. The actions of a small group of irresponsible journalists must not be allowed to undermine the good work that the government and black leaders are doing to bring about social cohesion.

We are all citizens in this country, and only by working together can we make South Africa a better place for all people, whether black or white. Given the group’s role in the developmental field of Africa as a whole, and the important role it is playing in supporting the South African economy and job creation, I therefore call upon all progressive formations to rally behind the Moti Group in defence of black progress. Masibongwe Sihlahla is the chairperson: CYPFSA, YRC and fellow at Youth Business Chain.