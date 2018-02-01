Best (SA Domiciled) Global Equity General Fund Award goes to Allan Gray-Orbus Gloab Equity Feeder fund.#RagingBullAwards2018 @persfinza
@RagingBullawards @AllanGrayAus @allangray pic.twitter.com/y7XV4ZMSof
— Business Report (@busrep) January 31, 2018
Best (FSB-APPROVED) offshore Far East Equity General Fund Award goes to Ashburton Chindia Equity (USD) Fund.#RagingBullawards2018@RagingBullAward @persfinza pic.twitter.com/55u7iZMBot
— Business Report (@busrep) January 31, 2018
The Executive Editor of Business Report, Adri De Wet Senekal presents the Raging Bull Award for excellence to Ryk De Klerk.@AdriSenekaldewe@persfinza pic.twitter.com/ReXxo2bxGr
— Business Report (@busrep) January 31, 2018
Best African Real Estate fund award goes to @Absa#RagingBullAwards2018 @persfinza
@RagingBullawards
— Business Report (@busrep) January 31, 2018
My friend @Elizebotha7 (centre) and colleagues at #RagingBullawards2018 @2OceansAquarium pic.twitter.com/ZbrvfCQFPS
— RISKAFRICA (@RISKAFRICA_Mag) January 31, 2018
Well done to our Portfolio Manager, Melville du Plessis. We are super proud of you! #RagingBullAwards2018 l @RagingBullAward pic.twitter.com/w8RagmJKYL
— Sanlam Investments (@SanlamInvest) January 31, 2018
For the third time in four years…#RagingBullAwards2018 l @RagingBullAward pic.twitter.com/5WhPKndUpD
— Sanlam Investments (@SanlamInvest) January 31, 2018
@RagingBullAward @busrep @persfinza @IOL_Lifestyle #RagingBullRewards2018 @Merentia @Warren_G @Tammy996 Dinner is served Hmmm pic.twitter.com/owLlgtykvY
— Brandon Booysen (@Boyas112) January 31, 2018
We are Live at the Raging Bull Award Show.@RagingBullAward#RagingBullAwards2018 https://t.co/BX6KVFjSEo
— Business Report (@busrep) January 31, 2018
Congratulations Ryk van Niekerk at the #RagingBullAwards2018 @CapeTownFairy @whycapetown @HashTagCrewZA pic.twitter.com/3Ajl6zxHCA
— Merentia v d Vent (@Merentia) January 31, 2018
#RagingBullawards2018: "I want to congratulate all of you here for being nominated and can I just say that all of you here are winners," says Dr @IqbalSurve, Executive Chairman of the @SekunjaloGroup @IndyMediaSA @IOL @busrep @persfinza
— Raging Bull Awards (@RagingBullAward) January 31, 2018
The Executive Editor of Business report is on duty this evening. #RagingBullAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/3dxtZPJMcK
— Business Report (@busrep) January 31, 2018
Well done to our Portfolio Manager, Melville du Plessis. We are super proud of you! #RagingBullAwards2018 l @RagingBullAward pic.twitter.com/w8RagmJKYL
— Sanlam Investments (@SanlamInvest) January 31, 2018
Well done to Portfolio Managers Paul Crawford and Louis Antelme for winning the Raging Bull award for the Best South African Interest Bearing Fund #RagingBullawards2018 pic.twitter.com/qx7NfC2TRm
— Fairtree Capital (@FairtreeCapital) January 31, 2018
Guests enjoying catching up before the #RagingBullAwards2018 ceremony @janicejohannes @Warren_G @Boyas112 @Tammy996 @ndre007 @CapeTownFairy @whycapetown @HashTagCrewZA pic.twitter.com/9e0w1QUb5S
— Merentia v d Vent (@Merentia) January 31, 2018
Wine anyone? #RagingBullAwards2018 @Warren_G @Boyas112 @Tammy996 @ndre007 @CapeTownFairy @whycapetown @HashTagCrewZA pic.twitter.com/XfSSgbzLIN
— Merentia v d Vent (@Merentia) January 31, 2018
@absa #RagingBullawards2018 #congratulations to #ABSA Property fund for two #Ragingbullawards and the the #ABSA multi-manager Bond fund pic.twitter.com/jVGHtCUNT1
— Alma Slabber (@almaslabber) January 31, 2018
Best South African Equity General Fund is. Coronation Industrial Fund @RagingBullAward #RagingBullAwards2018
— Warren Groeneveld (@Warren_G) January 31, 2018
NHS Financial Management expert Lizo Ngqobongwana joins us tonight for the Raging Bull Awards. #RagingBullAwards2018@persfinza @busrep pic.twitter.com/ia1o8lDGhz— Business Report (@busrep) January 31, 2018
Have you read: "Black people are being limited to be empowered" - Xolani Qubeka
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE