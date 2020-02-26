RBPlat said headline earnings a share would range between 45 and 55 cents, a jump of between 80 and 120 percent, compared to 25c for the previous corresponding period.
RBPlat said the growth in the business and improved market conditions had supported significant growth in revenue and operating profit.
“It's especially reflected in the second half of 2019's performance, with revenue increasing by more than 100 percent and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increasing nearly 250 percent,” the company said.
The JSE-listed group said it would likely return cash to shareholders after settling the R1.8 billion payment related to the acquisition of the Bafokeng Rasimone Joint Venture (BRPM) from proceeds of the recent gold-streaming agreement.