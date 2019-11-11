CAPE TOWN - Rebosis Property Fund, the JSE’s first listed black-managed REIT said total distributable earnings fell by R101 million to R226m in the year to August 31, mainly due to historic bad debts being written off, taxation, increased professional fees relating to property disposals and the early settlement of cross currency swops.
The retail portfolio continued to perform well, with trading density growth of 5.4 percent and an increase in footfall of 2.5 percent, indicating market share gain despite vacancies increasing by 6.5 percent. The share price rose 10 percent to 33 cents Monday morning.
No distribution was declared to preserve capital and bolster the balance sheet.