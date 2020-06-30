Redefine concludes Starwood Captial deal

CAPE TOWN – Redefine Properties has concluded a deal for global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group to acquire its 111.9 million shares in UK-based RDI REIT for 95 pence per share.

The deal represents a 20.9 percent premium to the ruling share price. The disposal, which would generate Redefine £106.3 million (around R2.3 billion), formed part of Refine’s plans to strengthen its balance sheet to offset the ongoing uncertainty and negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A portion (49.8 million RDI shares) of Redefine’s investment in RDI was encumbered by an exchangeable bond issued in September 2016, so Redefine yesterday made a tender offer to the holders of the outstanding 150 million euro 1.5 percent Secured Exchangeable Bonds, due September 2021, exchangeable into the ordinary shares of RDI, of which €117.2m (R2.1bn) were presently outstanding.

Undertakings from bondholders in support of the tender offer totalling 77.1 percent of the amount outstanding had been received.

Redefine financial director Leon Kok said that the disposal of the RDI shares and the settlement of the bonds would reduce Redefine’s loan-to-value ratio by 1.1 percent.