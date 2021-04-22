Renergen enters into an agreement with DPD Laser for first Cryo-Vacc cases

DURBAN - RENERGEN has entered into an agreement with DPD Laser for the manufacture and purchase of the first 110 Cryo-Vacc cases, following the launch of its CryoVacc storage solution.

DPD Laser is one of South Africa’s leading express courier companies that has been serving South Africa for more than 30 years.

Renergen said yesterday that the key terms of the agreement are a fixed purchase of 110 Cryo-Vacc cases in a combination of all three sizes and the Cryo-Vacc cases will be delivered in May.

The agreement has been completed ahead of the launch of Phase 2 vaccination programme for South Africa and Renergen has commenced construction of the 110 Cryo-Vacc cases for delivery to DPD Laser, which is expected to be completed by the end of May.

Renergen chief executive Stefano Marani said this was another milestone.

“The prototype was put through its paces in a first validation phase and was purely focused on distribution and stability. We believe the technology works, and as time progresses, we will continue to enhance and improve the Cryo-Vacc as we gain valuable data from people in the field using the product,” Marani said.

