Rentoza gives South Africans access to essential items without the commitment of buying

DURBAN - The phased re-opening of the economy and the expanding of the list of essential items and services will bring much relief of many South Africans who are having to acclimatise to the new normal. To help make this adjustment easier, Rentoza - an on-demand rental platform - is giving South Africans access to the essentials they need, but without the commitment and enormous cash outlay of buying – a comfort in these uncertain times. Description automatically generated Rentoza has teamed up with retailers of electronics, appliances and baby goods to give South Africans access to this online marketplace. The company also works with a dedicated logistics and distribution team to get products to consumers across the country. Best of all, every item rented through Rentoza is insured at replacement value by Old Mutual Insure just in case something breaks or goes missing. "No one knows when the virus will be contained, nor when normality will be restored. The solution, then, is renting. Now, people can say bye to buying and hello to renting what they need for as long as they need, enabling them to live life on their terms," said Rentoza co-founder, Mishaan Ratan.

Here are some of the ways Rentoza can help consumers during the lockdown period and beyond:

New baby, no problem

Buying buggies, cots, car seats and baby baths can be quite costly especially since they are used for a relatively short time, so why not rent these items rather? Baby equipment from Rentoza starts at as little as R3.49 per day and can be returned once your little one no longer needs them.

Education on track

With pupils across South Africa having to enrol in virtual schools for the foreseeable future, it is crucial that they are equipped to continue their education. Parents won’t need to break the bank with tablets starting at R8.25 per day.

Stay in touch

Lockdown needn’t be lonely with smartphones starting at R14.99 per day. Whether you prefer Samsung, Huawei, Nokia, LG or Apple, there’s a phone to suit every preference and pocket.

Right tools for remote work

It is predicted that the trend of working from home will continue long after the pandemic is defeated. Purchasing a new laptop costs thousands of Rands that many of us aren’t able to afford at the moment, which is why renting makes more sense. Rentoza’s range of laptops start at R20.

In line with the lockdown regulations, Rentoza can only rent out baby equipment and a limited collection of electronics, however post-lockdown the platform will be able to offer items like chest freezers, vacuum cleaners, gaming consoles, sound bars, 3D printers, Dyson hair dryers and more.

In 2019, Rentoza was one of 22 startups to be invited to attend the Final Selection Days of the Startupbootcamp Afrtitech accelerator programme that was hosted in Cape Town from 10 to 11 July 2019. Later Rentoza was one of three South African startups to attend the three month accelerator programme.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE